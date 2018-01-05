To Pay Or Not To Pay TV Licence

The running debate in the country this week has been whether to pay or not to pay for TV Licence. There have been arguments and counter-arguments about the national broadcaster having any justification to claim TV license fee from every citizen who owns a television set.

Ghanaians who fail to pay their TV licence fees face a jail term after the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo set up special courts for dealing with such cases.

Attempts by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) to have defaulters jailed for refusal to pay got the country talking with some prominent people and groups openly saying they will not pay.

The National Media Commission on Friday was locked up in a meeting with officials of GBC as the government also says it was not adequately informed before courts were set up.

Connecting in the studio is Nana Sarpong Agyemang Badu, Member of Occupy Ghana who said the law should be repealed.

Also connecting was Thomas Boakye, a citizen activist and a lecturer at the Ghana Telecom University as well as Kweku Botchwey also a citizen activist and a lecturer at the National Film and Television Institute NAFTI.

Vincent Owusu Appiah a free-lance journalist in London and a researcher for DSTV in London also joined the discussion.

Listen to the discussion below:





