Total Cuts Down Petroleum Prices

Total Petroleum has reviewed downwards the prices of petroleum products at the pumps after initial increases on Thursday, January 4, 2018.

The company had increased the prices of a litre of petrol and diesel by some four percent when Citi Business News conducted checks at some major fuel stations in Accra on Friday, January 5, 2018.

The price had gone up from 4 cedis 49 pesewas to 4 cedis 67 pesewas.

Also, SO Energy has increased its prices by about one percent for a litre of petrol and diesel to sell at 4 cedis 47 pesewas.

It is unclear what may have led to the reversed decision but the OMCs that had increased their prices had attributed the increases to the rise in global crude oil prices.

Meanwhile a litre each of petrol and diesel is selling at 4 cedis 49 pesewas at Goil and Shell respectively.

The development marks the fourth time that fuel prices have been maintained despite the reduction by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) in the price stabilization levy component on diesel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

The NPA reduced the price stabilization levy by 70% each on diesel and LPG.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana