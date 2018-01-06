Daylight Defiance At 'Accra Dubai'

The will of the people has been proven stronger than the resolve of city authorities after some Ghanaians defied the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to make a temporary dwelling in a space under the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

Christened 'Ghana Dubai', the space near the VIP Bus station has become the fertile ground for street hawkers, passengers and some mentally ill people to gather.

The AMA dutifully cemented the ground and laid granite cobblestones to prevent such people from loitering but that does not appear to be deterrent enough.