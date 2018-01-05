Speaker Asks Minority To Correct Errors In Cash-For-Seat Motion

The Minority in Parliament has been given a last chance to have its voice heard on the cash-for-seat saga after the Speaker temporarily suspended the Friday sitting to allow it to correct some errors in its motion.

Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye ruled there were grave procedural irregularities on the motion that made it “incompetent” and incapable of admission.

He, therefore, suspended sitting for 30 minutes to allow the Minority to amend its motion calling for a probe into the alleged sale of presidential seats to expatriates.

“I will, therefore, direct that this House stands down for half an hour so that the relevant procedural issue will be dealt with,” he said, dispersing a gathering that was simmering with tension.

Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu had asked the Speaker to dismiss the motion after he cited a number of irregularities on the motion paper.

Parliament's Standing Orders require a motion filed before the House to have the endorsement and signatures of about 15 percent of the Members of Parliament.

The Minority's petition had the required 41 signatures and more, but it opened with "We the underlisted Members of the House..." something Mr Mensah Bonsu said was an anomaly.

He argued the Minority Chief Whip was uncertain whether he was moving an individual private member's motion or one sponsored by a group. In view of this and other irregularities, he said the motion was "incompetent" and invited the Speaker to rule on that.

But Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu said the motion was fit for consideration in the House.

Delivering his verdict on the matter, Professor Ocquaye said in court, lawyers are advised to go and make amendments to writs that have issues.

He held there were issues with the motion directed the Minority to work on the motion.

"This matter is a matter of grave importance," he asserted.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | M: [email protected] | Instagram: @realbrakopowers