Ablakwa Seeking To Court Majority MPs On Cash-For-Seat Saga

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has made a last-minute appeal to the Majority, urging it to rally behind an urgent motion that is seeking a full-scale investigation into the alleged sale of presidential seats to expatriates.

The former Deputy Education Minister said the Trades Ministry’s action clearly breaches various sections of the new Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921) that requires Parliament’s attention.

He told his colleagues Friday, the probe will bolster public confidence in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and address the many inconsistencies in the public on the matter.

“This cash-for-seat scandal, which has engaged the nation’s attention meets the criteria of public importance,” he said.

An emergency sitting has been summoned following a motion filed by Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak on the cash-for-seat saga.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the evidence provided him on the matter by Trades Minister, Alan Kyerematen indicates nothing untoward was done.

But the Minority has disputed the president’s conclusion, saying it has documents that point to some wrongdoings.

Riding on the calls by anti-graft agencies like the Ghana Integrity Initiative for a public inquiry, Mr Ablakwa said the action of the Minority has the support of Ghanaians.

“This is a matter that very significant section of the society has called for investigations,” he said, imploring Parliament not to disappoint the citizens.

But Majority leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has urged the House to discontinue discussions of the motion, citing the absence of some signatures on the petition filed.

" So clearly, what we have before us is a very incompetent motion which shall not be entertained in this house," he said.