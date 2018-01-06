WordDigest: Developing A Good Relationship With God (5) Not Forsaking Meetings

"Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching."

[Hebrews 10:25]

KJV

We started a topic some days ago.

So far the four points we have discussed are;

1. Avoid sin

2. Believe in His Son

3. Study and meditate on the Word

4. Seek God first

Today we will continue with not forsaking the meetings of the saints.

By coming near to God together with other brethren our faith and spiritual growth are fortified.

Do not be selective as to which day you will go to church or not. Everyday is special to congregate and be blessed by individual gifts from the Holy Spirit.

The purpose of the scripture is to ensure that you do not lose faith in Christ Jesus in developing a good relationship with God.

Do not forsake the assembly of believers and stop being only a regular Sunday church participant.

Prayer

Master Jesus help me know you more and act according to your will only, Amen.

