Teshie/Nungua Hit By Water Crisis

Residents of Teshie, Nungua and other surrounding communities have expressed their dissatisfaction at the quality and consistency of water supply to the area following the shutdown of the desalination plant by the Ghana Water Company.

According to them, they received water two or three days in a week and it comes at dawn making life unbearable for them.

Others also complain bitterly about the quality of the water, lamenting that it has a brownish colour with an unpleasant smell and poses serious health risks to them.

The Ghana Water Company directed the shutdown of the plant effective January 1, 2018 for the renegotiation of the contractual agreement between the company and the managers of the plant, Messrs Befessa.

The statement further indicated that the Accra and Tema Booster stations will serve as alternative water sources for the affected areas.

Some of the affected areas include Teshie, Nungua, Sakumuno, Laashibi, Communities 16,17 and 18Adorgono, Baatsona, Coastal Estates, Greda Estates, Regimanuel Estates, all of Spintex Road and surrounding communities.

ABOUT THE DESALINATION PLANT

The Accra seawater desalination plant is located at Nungua in the Kpeshie district and is the first desalination plant built in Ghana.The plant started commercial operation in March 2015 and was officially inaugurated in April 2015.

The $125m project has a capacity to desalinate 60,000m3 of sea water daily providing fresh water to more than 300,000 people in various municipalities of the Greater Accra administrative region.

It marks a significant step in improving drinking water facilities in the country, which is witnessing rapid population growth.

The plant was designed, constructed and is being operated by Befesa Desalination Developments Ghana, a joint venture of Abengoa Water Investments Ghana, Daye Water Investment (Ghana), and local partner Hydrocol.

Befesa operates and is supposed to maintain the plant for 25 years. Construction started in November 2012, creating 400 direct and indirect jobs in the region.

Citi News' Anass Seidu visited some of the affected areas and filed this report.

Click below for the full report:



By: Anass Seidu/citifmonline.com/Ghana