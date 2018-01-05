Cash-For-Seat Saga Debate On With 'Venom'

Sitting on the controversial cash-for-seat emergency meeting in Parliament has begun amidst tension and drama.

Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak whose petition occasioned the emergency sitting, is up on his feet to move the motion on the floor.He gives the background of the saga and accuses the Trades Ministry of breaching many of the financial regulations.

Point of Order!

Old Tafo MP Anthony Akoto Osei is up on his feet with point of order. Speaker grants him the audience. Akoto Osei accuses Muntaka of misleading the house by quoting a non-existent law.

Muntaka concedes and moves on with his motion. He says the cash-for-seat scandal is of public interest and quoted what he says were contradictions by the ministry on the same matter. He argues given the contradictions and the importance of the matter, Parliament must be allowed to look into the matter. He moves the motion.

Speaker calls for the motion to be seconded.

North Tongu MP Okudzeto Ablakwa rises to second the motion. In all-white apparel, he begins with his secondment. He says Parliament has an obligation to the people they serve and the country to carry out oversight responsibility over the executive. He adds the call for an emergency sitting is to satisfy requirements of Article 103 of the constitution and Standing Orders of the house. He says the Cash for seat saga, satisfies the criteria of public importance and must be looked into. It is a matter that significant sections of society, including anti-graft agencies, CDD, have all called for a probe into the matter.

Point of Order!

There is another point of order call. A majority MP comes under Order 86 of the Standing Orders and says under that regulation, the North Tongu MP was only to second the motion but not to go into the debating the merits of the issue.

Point of Order dismissed.

Speaker says even though Okudzeto is seconding, he has to give reasons why he is seconding. He calls on Okudzeto to carry on.

“May you live long” Okudzeto showers praises and continues with his submissions. He continues with his reasons and finally takes his seat.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah