Another Ghana Established Elsewhere?

President Nana Akufo- Addo

Beware the Ides of June. Not’ the Ides of March’ in Shakespeare’s tragedy book Julius Caesar (1599). Yes Ghana will have its own’ Ides of March’ tentatively in the month of June 2018. It would be like the 1998 American action thriller film Firestorm-- Rotten Tomatoes directed by Dean Semler.

Most Ghanaians may not be happy about the current state of the nation’s economy. But it could have been worse, not my words. Though the majority may be struggling to fill their gas cylinders and vehicles’ petrol tanks, it could have been worse. A certain majority may be struggling to make ends meet, struggle to pay their rents or afford TV license fees, yet I’m told it could have been worse. Though the majority may be struggling to find affordable homes and find lucrative or menial jobs, I’m told it could have been worse.

Consider this: I saw thousands on my right hand and several thousand on my left (able-bodied young men/women) on Thursday they’d besieged the El-Wak Sports Stadium in Accra for the 2018 Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) recruitment exercise. Apparently similar exercise had taken place in other regions of Ghana. The number that stormed the Accra venue yesterday, Thursday was mind-boggling. Yet I’m told it could have been worse.

How many applicants is GIS looking for?

You’ll be amazed to find out. Just hold your horses. Well, I can’t withhold it any longer. ‘Only 500 will be selected for training.’ Again not my words: The Thursday’s exercise was phase two of the process according to officials of GIS. The queues snaked all the way from the El-Wak stadium to Ghana International School, approximately a distant of 400 metres. And a mere 500 candidates will be taken after all the hustle and bustle. Still, I’m told it could have been worse under the erstwhile NDC government.

Head of Public Affairs at the GIS, Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta told Graphic Online that his outfit sold 84,637 application forms to the candidates but the number was pruned down to 47, 477 that represent candidates who qualified.

Admonishment

He disclosed that: “Out of the 47, 477 shortlisted applicants only 500 will be selected for training.” And he cautioned: “Applicants must desist from relying on anybody including immigration officers to get access to the service. The recruitment exercise is as transparent as possible and it must be noted that no individual; or group of persons can help anybody to be enlisted into the GIS,” said Mr. Amoako-Atta.

So who‘s behind this phrase- ‘it could have been worse’?

Mr. Thomas Kusi Boafo. He’s the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Public Sector Reforms and he reports directly to the President of the Republic of Ghana Akufo-Addo. What did he say again? He said it could have been worse under the previous NDC government during a chat with a private radio station in Kumasi in the Ashanti region. Certainly, in the midst of Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA’s) controversial GHc 108 for First Aid kits I’m told again that it could have been worse.

Another Ghana was established elsewhere

You haven’t heard anything yet. The picture painted by the ardent critic of the one-time Mahama-administration doesn’t look good. It’s a troubling picture, to say the least. And it looks messy and scary to put it mildly.

“There’s another Ghana. I’m alarmed we couldn’t transform the face of Ghana in spite of colossal loans and monies the NDC government sourced from outside and within. NDC never wasted their time on Ghana. Another Ghana was established elsewhere not this Ghana, but you’ve no clue. And it’s sickening it was with impunity,” Mr. Kusi Boafo lamented.

He says the former NDC government looted the country and they made sure Ghana was left broke. They robbed the country with impunity. It appears everyone in the government was a beneficiary of the loot that went on.

“I have a document that shows, 327 V8 cars were sold by the NDC government some of them were just six months old yet they sold them for as low as 5,000 Ghana cedis. “I’ve all the numbers of the cars and we know their destination too. Some are just one year-old v8 disposed them no accident.

Where did the monies go?

“They didn’t do any infrastructure. They didn’t construct any roads. Ghana has witnessed the worst of roads. Today, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) faked receipts are still in the system. Race course was loot and share, Kejetia was loot and share, Abinkyi was loot and share. Kumasi was a mess. It was a neglected city like (Sodom and Gomorrah) Kumasi was neglected totally. “

He said there was a signboard somewhere in the city that even depicted Kumasi in as a city in trouble. Kumasi was written without KU. It was only Masi standing on its own.”

I beg to differ though when it comes to infrastructure development. I think the NDC government must be given some credit. But I think the issue one may have to raise has to do with value for money .Did Ghana get value for money in the wake of projects such hospitals, roads, schools, markets etc.? That I cannot vouch for the NDC, because there were roads that couldn’t stand the test of time…Some of them were washed away just a few months after their construction.

The tough talking CEO also revealed that over 80 per cent of contracts awarded during the Mahama government were shady. There were suspicious deals including the Ameri contract.

Imagine 10 custom officials embezzled GHC 1.2billion in a year and one person was able to build 5 storey houses within one year. How is it possible?

He also touched on the oil and gold ‘galamsey’ boom. “The Oil and Gold spoilt Ghana. Third tier party apparatchiks were compensated with galamsey contracts. While the bigwigs took the lion’s share-- haulage, plant purchases including the AMERI contract. In the last weeks of the regime they sold Ghana out. All Forest Reserves in Ghana were dissipated by the government. This happened immediately after the election all these reserves were distributed. They include the Mankranso, Goaso, Bechem, and Abesewa Reserves.

But I think COCOBOD was the worst of all. So if they claim Akufo-Addo government is corrupt. Then I will as much I’ll convert the likes Opuni, Woyome, Ativor and all of them into sainthood because there’s nothing like it. They raped Ghana.”

There rot was too much and I think Greater Accra region stood among its peers. According to him the media wasn’t spared in the loot and share binge. “From the rural up the cities even the media fraternity was bought. About 70 per cent of them are on their purse. Those behind the consuls and sitting in V8 are sweating.” he said amid laughter.

So it could have been worse if the NDC were in power today. They came to loot and share, he concluded.

And are we ready for the possible showdown in the Ides of June?

It's possible the cameras will be allowed to prowl. The microphones with red beret heads will stand tall and the sound bites will be reverberating in every quarter and gown. Trust me the paparazzi will be all over the scene. What more the eyes at home and abroad will be treated with juicy stuff. And the event will become historic or history.