Pinocchio was a mythical heroic living puppet who was carved out of wood. One peculiar thing about him was; his nose elongated whenever he told lies. The nose kept elongating the more he told lies.

If God made humans like Pinocchio, who would have the longest nose now?

Make a wild guess; and you may quickly jump out of your options into a sudden conclusion that it would be the honourable member of parliament in your area. His or her nose would be longer than a trailer. The law maker always give false promises.

To your surprise, though the member of parliament admits to have lied to the electorate on couple of occasions, he points fingers at the Transport minister. The Transport minister would have a bit longer nose than mine. He lied to me that my constituency had been captured in the road budget; the very reason I told my constituents that I would construct the link road with asphalt.

The minister when betrayed would say; everybody in the country knows that Mr. President would obviously have the longest nose. He would be seen flaunting his nose on the main road in front of the presidency from within his office. He must be talking about more than a kilometre long nose.

The President would shake his head and wonder why his minister would say so? Why would the citizenry be so hypocritical about this? They shame me as the head of lies in the country; they have forgotten that I am being held on because of the cumulative lies that have been penned down in contracts, budgets and expenses in civil and public offices all over the country.

I may accept that I would have a long nose but the citizenry made me so. So the president would say; the citizens would not even be able to go about their daily businesses on the streets as they would cross one other with their very long noses. The citizenry have a longer nose.

Yes, we the citizenry certainly have a long nose too; why then do you turn to point to politicians while you are not truthful in your marriage? You keep cursing chiefs and traditional leaders but you are not even truthful to your family on the little land you were asked to take care of.

You always think no court judge nor lawyer is ever committed to truthfulness. Have you assess your daily life to see if you do not also judge others wrongly? Is your judgement different from what they are practicing in the court room? You are always quick to find means to cheat your subordinates and even colleagues but you are always the first to criticise the dishonesty of the police.

Do not use lies as a vehicle to reach your next destination in life. Lies is gross unfaithfulness to God and to the gospel; and it is exhibited in the person of the devil. Apparently, the devil would have a longer nose than any man would have; He is all made of lies. Please do not allow yourself to be used as a slave and an instrument of his lies lest you be for him. Read John 8:44.

Stop corruption, fornication, dishonesty, hatred, jealousy and your secret sins before you point fingers at the politician, the traditional ruler, your boss, your landlord, your friend and your brother. God hates sin and He expects you to run away from it. See James 4.

Jesus says "Turn away from your sins; for the Kingdom of God is near". Come to Jesus now and ye shall be saved.

Before you sign off, please, look into the mirror now and check the size of your nose.

God bless you.

Evangelist Samoa Mensa.