The Huge Number Of Job Seekers That Turned Out At Iimmigration Service Recruitment

Some commuters in and around the El Wak Sports Stadium were surprised by the queues stretching along the road for multiple kilometers that greeted them on Thursday morning.

About 15,000 youth in the Greater Accra Region alone had converged on the El Wak Stadium for the latest phase of the Ghana Immigration Service recruitment procedure.

The prospective applicants were lined up from the stadium down to the Second Circular Road leading into cantonments.

Nationally, about 84,000 people applied to be employed across the country, but the number that were enlisted for the screening was 47,477.

But only 500 are expected to be selected to join the Service.

The bulk of the of the applications for this year's exercise was received from the Greater Accra Region, followed by the Ashanti and Brong Ahafo Regions.

The phase two of the recruitment comprised a physical screening and document verification screening exercise, which started on Thursday, January 4, 2018, and will end on Friday, January 5, 2018 with an aptitude test.