Ghanaians Still In Holiday Mood

Although the Christmas and New year celebrations are over,some Ghanaians in the suburb of Nungua feel there is still something to celebrate and have siege at the junction mall in Accra.

According to some holiday makers who spoke to the Ghana News Agency(GNA) on Tuesday, said there was a lot to celebrate as they had successfully seen the new year and to meet with friends and loved ones to make merry.

While hundreds of people trooped in and out of the mall for shopping, others were seated eating drinking and dancing to available music.

Eric Agbalekpor who was in the company of his two brothers told the GNA that, they came to the mall because they felt like stepping out and the mall was the only place close to home that could help them release stress.

'My brothers and I decided to come to the mall because we were bored at home, it is always fun here, so we came to release stress'. He said.

Mavis and Kingsford Adjei a young couple said they could not get time to go out as a family because they had visitors coming to them at home, and therefore decided to make time for a family day out, since the year was still young there was still something to celebrate.

At the forecourt of the mall, both young and old were dancing and singing along to the music that was being played, showing a vibrant mood that tells the New Year was going to be a better one.

Also speaking with the various sales persons at the mall, they disclosed that sales were good but not as good as the previous day, because most people came to have fun on Monday and that the crowd had reduced.

GNA.

By Stella Opokuwaa Asare, GNA