Minority Kick Against Ampaw, Addison As Special Prosecutor

Parliament may have to brace for a feisty fight as Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) signal opposition to the names being bandied around as the choice for Special Prosecutor.

Two of the President's lawyer friends who are partners at the President's law firm have been named as the likely choice for the positions.

Philip Addison may deputize for the main man Akoto Ampaw, choices the President is considering and may announce "very soon".

The two were key in the president's legal team that challenged at the Supreme Court, the declaration of John Mahama as the winner of the 2012 presidential elections.

President John Mahama's government went on to lose the 2016 elections to Akufo-Addo who has vowed to fight corruption which is believed to have been rife under his predecessor.

"That kind of appointment cannot be accepted", he said and wondered whether the two can choose the country's interest over their friend, the President.

He said it is now clear why the government resisted suggestions from Civil Society Organisations (CSO) for an expanded process of consultation before settling on the choice for the anti-corruption fighters.

The NDC MP said CSO proposed a process inviting qualified lawyers to submit an application.

But the South Dayi NDC MP said the government rejected this and other suggestions, describing them as too cumbersome.

If the government unveils the two, their names will be submitted to parliament for a vote in a chamber where the NPP's near supermajority is expected to make their appointment a matter of course.







Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com|[email protected]