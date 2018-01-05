Probe Cash-For-Seat Saga If There's Nothing To Hide--Minority

The Minority in Parliament has challenged the Majority to support its call for a full-scale investigation into the alleged Trades Ministry extortion if there is nothing to hide.

The opposition lawmakers said the probe will bring out the facts and settle the doubts in the minds of Ghanaians on the matter.

Speaking to Evans Mensah on Joy FM’s Top Story Thursday, Deputy Minority leader, James Klutsey Avedzi said the president’s anti-corruption fight will be bolstered if nothing untoward was established.

Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Matthew Nyindam has described the action of the Minority as a complete waste of time.

“There is no need to waste anybody’s time. If you listen to the Trades Ministry they never denied but said this was done by a private entity,” he said.

He has asked the Minority to go to other institutions other than Parliament if they really want to get to the bottom of the matter. “Parliament has a lot of things to do,” he added.

But Mr Avedzi said the government will be the sole beneficiary if a probe is instituted into the matter and the Trades Minister cleared of any wrongdoing.

“We have a president who thinks that he is fighting corruption and this borders on corruption so we expect the majority to support the issue,” he said.

