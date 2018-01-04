NDC Unity Walk Hits Techiman On Saturday

The main opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) will on Saturday, January, 6th, 2018 hold its Fourth ‘Unity Walk’ in Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The Unity Walk, which will take place in Techiman aimed at uniting and rebuilding the party and is under the theme: "Mobilisation of the grassroots; a shared responsibility".

Mr. Dennis Yeboah Twumasi,the regional secretary of NDC in an interview with Sunyani based radio, Ahomka 90.5FM,said thousands of NDC loyalists and sympathizers of the party are expected to participate in the event.

He said the Walk is part of the NDC’s campaign to engender solidarity and re-organise the party to position it for political power ahead of the 2020 elections.

Mr. Twumasi said the walk will start from 6:00 am morning at the school park named k3t3n(Basket) in the Techiman municipality through some principal streets in Techiman Township and end at the L/A or Zongo school park where leaders of the NDC will interact with them.

According to Mr. Dennis Yeboah Twumasi, Former President John Dramani Mahama will lead and grace the Walk.

"We have informed police service in the region long time for this event and they have assured us that they will provide tight security at the various streets and during the event" Mr. Twumasi told Ahomka 90.5FM.

Mr Dennis Yeboah Twumasi,also said some NDC gurus like NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu; Former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, MPs,regional chairman's, party bigwigs and among others will participate in the event.

He called on party supporters to make the walk a success by informing others about the date and urging NDC communicators to continue their good work of the publicity from various media houses whenever they get the opportunity.

"Let's us also abide by the rules and regulations form police and organisers during the the event" he added.