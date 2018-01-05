CHRAJ Errornously Cleared Finance Minister Ofori-Atta

A Lecturer at the GIMPA Law Faculty, Justice Srem Sai, has questioned the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice's (CHRAJ) exoneration of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta in the controversial 2.25 billion dollar bond saga.

CHRAJ, in its 140-page report concluded that although Mr. Ofori-Atta was not guilty of conflict of interest , he breached some processes in the issuance of the bond.

But the law lecturer argues that the Commission erred when it determined differently from the evidence available to it.

His argument was premised on basis that “the findings of CHRAJ points to one direction” while its “decision on the findings points to another direction.”

“Basically, what it means is that, the findings do not support the decision that CHRAJ made. CHRAJ's findings that the Minister was in a potential conflict of interest situation shouldn't have ended with a conclusion that the minister was not guilty of a violation of the conflict of interest rule. It should have actually gone ahead to say that potential conflict of interest whether or not, the minister benefited and it’s still conflict of interest.”

The lawyer didn't understand why the CHRAJ report cleared the Finance Minister despite making contrary findings, adding that Mr. Ofori-Attah had the opportunity to challenge the findings should it have gone against him.

“It is possible that CHRAJ's findings did not reflect the actual facts, but when that happens there is an opportunity for the Minister to apply to the courts to review the findings of CHRAJ, but so far as these facts are on record, CHRAJ couldn't have come to the conclusion that the Minister is cleared of these allegations,” Justice Sai added.

CHRAJ report grounds for Ofori-Atta's removal – Brogya Genfi

In a related development, Yaw Brogya Genfi, the National Democratic Congress [NDC] member who petitioned CHRAJ to investigate the Finance Minister, has said Mr. Ofori-Atta risks being removed from office over the findings made against him in the report.

According to Mr. Genfi, failure to follow statutory procedures in the issuance of the government's $2.25bn bond could cost the Finance Minister his job.

“..the evidence so far indicts him [Ken Ofori-Atta] of several illegalities which constitutes enough grounds for his removal from office,” he said.