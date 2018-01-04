WordDigest: Developing A Good Relationship With God (4)Seek God First

" But seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness, and all these things shall be added to you."

[Matthew 6:33] NKJV

What does it mean to seek the kingdom of God first?

Seeking God first is making the works in His kingdom our top priority aside other equally important activities to embark upon.

God guarantees us one thing when we seek His kingdom first.

That, all things shall be added to us. Imagine all things.

That said, seeking the kingdom of God requires humility, courage, faith and patience.

" Remember who you are and what God expects you to become" - Thomas S. Monson.

Prayer

King of kings, give us divine strength and wisdom to undertake your kingdom works in Jesus' name, Amen.

Whatsapp

👁‍🗨+233246646694 for direct messages or

Follow us on https://m.facebook.com/TheWordDigest

#WordDigest