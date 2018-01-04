Kamal-Deen thanks President For Zongo And Northern Laws

Kamal-Deen Abdulai, the National Nasara Coordinator of the ruling New Patriotic has expressed his appreciation to the president for assenting into law the Zongo Development Fund Bill and the Northern Development Authority Bill.

In a short statement signed by the NPP National Youth Organiser hopeful, he stated that "This two all important bills I have no doubt will be the panacea that will catapult our poverty ridden Northern Ghana and Zongo Communities into an appreciable level of development."

Below is the full statement

Official Release

3/01/2018

Thank You Mr. President

I write to personally express my heartfelt appreciation to the president of the republuc H.E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the assenting into law the Northern Development Authority Bill and the Zongo Development fund Bill.

Thank you Mr. President.

...signed....

Kamal-Deen Abdulai

National Nasara Coordinator/National Youth Organiser Hopeful