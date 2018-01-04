Baptist Orphanage Home Receive Support From NGO

Empowerment Aid, a Non-Governmental Organization based in Accra has visited Baptist Orphanage Home in Suhum as part of its program to put smiles on the face of needy children in Christmas season.

The organization organized a party and dined with the children for them to feel sense of belonging in society. Items such as food, clothing, sanitary pad, toiletries, soft drinks, toffees, shoes, sandals and biscuits were also donated to the home.

Ms. Esther Pokuaa Amofa, Executive Director of Empowerment Aid inspired the children to have confidence in God and take education serious since education is the best tool we can use to fight poverty. The children were also advised not to engage themselves in any premarital sex which can ruin their dreams to become successful people in the society.

The Principal of the home, Archbishop Victor Ofori Amoah who received the donations on behalf of the home expressed his sincere gratitude to Empowerment Aid and asked God’s blessings for the organization and promised to use the donations to improve the lives of the children.

Moreover the organization condemned violent against children and asked government to punish offenders who abuse children rights seriously in order to serve deterrent to others.

Also, the organization played games and danced with the children. The NGO appealed to benevolent individuals and organizations to offer a helping hand to needy children because they are the future leaders of our country.

