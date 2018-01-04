Minority To Drag DVLA To Court Over First Aid Kits Charge

The Minority in parliament has threatened to sue the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) if it does not stop the illegal charges for mandatory First Aid kits.

The Minority spokesperson on Roads and Highways Kwame Abrogya said the Authority is engaging in an illegality since it has no mandate to charge anyone for the kits.

According to him, the kits have nothing to do with safety as the DVLA is claiming.

Mr Abrogya told Evans Mensah on Joy FM’s Newsnight programme that if “the DVLA wants every driver to have a (kit) in their cars, they could tell them to bring it along when they are coming to register their cars.”

His comments follow the decision by the Authority to introduce a controversial fee of GH¢108 for First Aid kits. The Communication Director of the Authority, Francis Tuffour, saying critics of the fee should consider the safety of motorists than the cost.

Refuting claims that it is an inconvenience, he said if it is the case that the motorists do not have money at the time of registration of their vehicle, special arrangements can be made to pay later.

Mr Tuffour gave a breakdown of the bill as Kit – GH¢84.45, Vehicle Folder – GH¢13.85 and Drivers Guide – GH¢9.50 totalling GH¢107.8.

He further argued that the Authority is providing customers with genuine kits in comparison to cheaper ones being sold on the street.

“At DVLA, our integrity is at stake” and we are concerned with “the safety of customers,” he said.

But Mr Abrogya said, if the Authority is so concerned about safety, “they can even go ahead and give motorists the specifications as to what kits to buy and carry them along.”

According to him, the police can be tasked to inspect the kits to ensure motorists carry them just as it is done for motor insurance.

“The DVLA spent over GH¢70 million to build an IT system that would enable it to issue a biometric license to drivers. What folder are they talking about after spending all that money to build an IT system so we don’t have papers?” he quizzed.

He said if the Ghanaians fought against a towing levy which would averagely cost a driver GH¢40, no one will allow to be charged more for First Aid kit they could get themselves.

“In any case, the application of first aid is a technical thing that one needs to be trained to administer and not a matter of having a first aid kit in your car.

He said the DVLA only wants to shore up their revenue by unnecessarily charging motorists.

Listen to the audio below







Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com |Abubakar Ibrahim |[email protected]