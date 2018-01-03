McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge 2018 Calls For Entries

Registration has opened for the all-new McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge 2018.

The reality television competition will see the ultimate winner walk away with funding and mentoring support of $25,000 to fund his or her business idea.

Interested young entrepreneurs can visit the registration portal to apply to partake in the competition or to learn more.

Business mogul Daniel McKorley, known widely in business circles as McDan is investing $100,000 to support young people with bright ideas as part of his dream to help create more millionaires in the country.

Tertiary students with entrepreneurial ideas as well entrepreneurs between the ages of 16 and 29 years whose businesses have existed between one and three years are eligible to apply.

According to organisers Today’s Entrepreneurs Network (TEN Ghana), youth unemployment remains the biggest national security threat to the country and the McDan Entrepreneurship Challenge is seeking to help empower the youth by creating their own jobs.

Fifty young people will be selected to compete for the ultimate prize in the reality TV show which will be aired on selected TV stations across the country over a nine-week period.

This will make it possible for members of the public to participate and learn some entrepreneurial skills for their own use.

Partner institutions include the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Ministry of Business Development, National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) and Revolutionary Minds Communications (RM Communications).