Tragedy Of Future Ghanaian

Most at times we ask ourselves, what future does Ghana hold for its citizens? We are in a country where people see politics as a lucrative venture to enriching themselves instead of working hard to ensure the comfort of the ordinary citizen. The question is, who should we blame for where we are now as a country? Is it because we adopted multiparty politics? Is it that the institutions we have in the country are dump and dormant to preparing dockets to ensure we prosecute corrupt leaders? Or it is our destiny?

We are where we are because we adopted multiparty politics. China for example is a communist state that is administered and governed by a single party which represents the proletariat. In China, the working class is the ruling class of the country. Every individual in the country has a sense of responsibility and accountability to ensuring that future generations are able to meet their needs. China has developed technologically, industrially, economically, agriculturally and socially. With one party system, the Chinese government is able to take firm decisions and there is little or no room for corruption.

This sense of belongingness and commitment from the ordinary Chinese is what has turned the country into the economic world power that he is today. Compare it to Ghanas two party system that has provided the platform for cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the victory engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion to stagnate the development of the country. The Ghanaian politician has taken the patriotism and urge for change and development of the ordinary Ghanaian as weakness for their selfish gains. This is a ticking time bomb that needs to be diffused from our system.

The institutions responsible to ensuring that perpetrators of corruption are dealt with accordingly are dormant. Bribery, theft and embezzlement is the trademark of the Ghanaian politician. Is it because they lack morality or it is the nature of Ghanaians as Africans? We need creative, innovative, principled and God fearing leaders to lead our dear nation. Leaders that are concerned about the welfare of the ordinary Ghanaian, policy enforcers but not leaders who are only concerned about their stomach and wellbeing of their family members.

Our institutions must work effectively and efficiently to prosecute corrupt politicians. Since Nkrumahs independence weve had 60 years of bribery, embezzlement, theft and dishonesty. Mr. Politician, ask yourself is this the future you want for generations to come? Dont forget your lineage will suffer as well.