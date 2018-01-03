Abuakwa - Dadiase Market Fire Outbreak: MP Calls For Investigation

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Antwima Nwabiagya South constituency in the Ashanti region Hon. Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere has called for an investigation into the circumstances that lead to fire outbreak at the Abuakwa - Dadiase market in the Atwima Nwabiagya district on Thursday December 28, 2017.

The fire, which started around 11pm, razed down 70 shops, destroying items and properties running into millions of cedis.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established, but the officials of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), who were able to put out the fire said it could be a result of a fire cracker.

Otec news reporter Benjamin Kwarteng who accompanied the MP to the scene on Friday said some of the shop owners who were affected were seen crying uncontrollably, and others going through the debris of the burnt items.

Hon. Anhwere consoled with them and appealed to them to calm down as the Assembly will find a way to assist them.

"I will passionately appeal to you to calm down as investigation will be conducted, though the mess has been created but I thank God that no life was lost. I will meet with the Assembly and find out how fast we can assist you with something small,” he assured.