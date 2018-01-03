WordDigest: Developing A Good Relationship With God (3) Study The Word

"This book of the law shall not depart out of thy mouth; but thou shalt meditate therein day and night, that thou mayest observe to do according to all that is written therein: for then thou shalt make thy way prosperous, and then thou shalt have good success."

[Joshua 1:8]

KJV

The manual for developing a good relationship with God through His Son, Christ Jesus is studying and meditating on the Word.

After Moses had died, Joshua succeeded him.

Joshua, the new leader of Israel has to guide his people to the promised land.

Though he was with Moses, we cannot say Joshua had a good relationship with God.

For Joshua to know God, he obeyed the command from God to study and meditate on the Word.

Reading a chapter of the Bible daily can build one's relationship with God.

"Success is the ability to go from failure to failure without losing your enthusiasm "- Sir Winston Churchill.

Study and meditate on the Word.

God bless you.

Prayer

Dear God, help us know you more in Jesus' name, Amen.

