NPP Loses ‘Cleverer Thief’ Title In Record 12 Months Under Akufo Addo

President Nana Akufo- Addo

Stealing is one thing not too much frowned upon by most Ghanaians especially if it goes against the state. This is one of the lasting effects of colonization where the colonial administrators were the government and was different from the Ghanaian. That attitude of most Ghanaians has not changed from that of the colonial era, a huge number of them still perceive the state or government to be different from the citizens, thus look on with indifference whenever the state resources get siphoned by the politicians.

But certainly, when the stealing in being done in the most stupid, crude and open manner with impunity, then trust that the talking public won’t spare the culprits. That was exactly the situation when indifference of the Ghanaian, suddenly changed during the NDC’s last tenure in office as the citizen vigilantees and anti corruption middle class groups like Occupy Ghana and investigative journalists like Manasseh Azure, took it upon themselves to take the bull by the horn to face the government squarely due to the crude and unwise nature the scandals upon scandals were trickling in and were bedeviling the country. That resulted in change of attitude and lost of trust which ultimately contributed to the electoral fortunes of the NPP in the 2016 polls.

After that powerful speech in his inauguration at the Black Stars square, and the revival of hope among the citizens and the general optimism among Ghanaians including huge political figures like Jerry Rawlings of the vanquished NDC, it took less than 12 months for President Akuffo Addo to be seen glorifying and encouraging publicly people sucking the resources of the state in the name of indigenous businesses whom are being investigated. Not to even think about the fact that what could cost GHS 7000 could also cost GHS 132, 000 under the competent government..

Since the beginning of the 4th republican constitution, Ghana’s defacto two parties NDC and NPP have all tasted power at least for two 4 year terms each. Ghanaians across the divide have had the chance to measure the parties at different times on the meter of infrastructural development, social interventions, non align foreign policies, borrowing and debt servicing, and more importantly on the issue of corruption.

Most people have had little to point to as a clear difference between the two, except for corruption. Under the erstwhile Jerry Rawlings regime much was not heard of corruption which might be due to a lot of factors among which are the limited number of media organizations especially the electronic media, the fear factor of Rawlings just transitioning from a military into a civilian regime with same person in charge but ironically, his exit from office brought to bear some prosecutions of targeted corrupt officials including Kwame Peprah, Victor Salormey, Dan Abodakpi Tsatsu Tsikata etc

Those prosecutions as painful as they were to some section of Ghanaians especially the NDC faithfuls, also in a way brought some consciousness about the issue of corruption and placed the then ruling government under the microscopic eyes of Ghanaians.

So corruption though existed, was not rife until the early 2000’s when it started gaining grounds in Ghana with the then NDC in opposition leading the charge of trumpeting to Ghanaians the corruption ridden deals of President Kuffour led government. The NDC under the leadership of then candidate John Evans Attah Mills used it as one of its themes to campaign and win the 2008 elections amidst threats of prosecuting a lot of the J.A. Kuffour appointees. So when the tides changed and for 8 good years, and no appointee of the JA Kuffour regime got prosecuted, Ghanaians concluded that they were smarter thiefs since no one can say they never stole from the countries coffers.

Ghanaians now accept the fact that these two parties are two sides of a coin. This assertion was given meaning when the NDC II led by John Mahama got entangled with various allegations of corruption to the annoyance of most Ghanaians. Some of the allegations were utterly preposterous and unwise. No wonder the NPP handed the NDC their heaviest defeat in the 2016 elections all due to same corruption allegations.

Just 12 months of being in office, the ruling NPP has managed to make most Ghanaians especially the educated elites from which it draws a lot of support “eat back their words” if not so annoyed that they are even wondering if it was this same NPP that spoke against the evils of the NDC whiles in opposition. One of such people whose investigations helped brought down the NDC, Manasseh Azure wrote on his facebook post in an apparent letter to Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority leader in Ghana’s Parliament, that his shock however is that, no intelliegence was employed in stealing. He futher described the situation the government had found itself in as “worse than the content of a sceptic tank.” Per what is seen and heard now from the media landscape and social media, what was thought to be terribly unwise corrupt practices of the NDC is perhaps comparatively wiser and cleverer than what is happening now. As it stands now, if all other things remain equal, then the NPP has lost a title, “cleverer thiefs” jealously guarded by the Kuffour regime within 12 months of the Akuffo Addo being in leadership. In other words, they have dethroned the “stupid thiefs” in a record time. As to whether the rest of the 3years left for their first term in office to come to an end would be used to set a new unbreakable high record in corruption, as Robert Nester Marley puts it,” only time alone, will tell.”

[email protected]

0246355266/0233355266