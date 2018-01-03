Special Prosecutor Office, Not A Silver Bullet: Does It Have What It Takes To Cure Ghana’s Chronic Disease--Corruption?

President Nana Akufo- Addo

Ghana is sick. She’s been infected with a disease called ‘Corruptsiosis’. It’s a syndrome caused by people with opportunistic tendencies and are allergic to nations’ growth. Simply, I call them weasels, blood suckers, nation wreckers, treasury plungers, oil siphoners. They’re enemies of society, looters or lootees of public purse and ransackers of taxpayer’s monies.

No doubt they’re saboteurs. They’re selfish individuals or group of persons with a single mission to run the nation’s kitty empty. Wondering why things are zagging and not zigging? They’re the reason the economy has been bleeding like a wounded lion. Growth has been stagnated, and unemployment rate has been skyrocketing. Our young graduates have the degrees and qualifications but they’ve found themselves in Catch 22 situation. There are no job opportunities. Enough to say they’ve the key to success but the saboteurs have the padlock.

Isn’t that paradox?

There appear to be financial loopholes or leakages in every facet of the country’s public sector. Something needs to be done. Ghana needs urgent care to save her from dying prematurely. And it seems she’s gotten a special physician to attend to her.

On the second day of the first month in the New Year (January 2, 2018), President Akufo-Addo signed into law the Special Prosecutor Bill. The president has also given Presidential Assent to four other important Bills. The Tuesday’s signature completes the legal requirement for the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor following its passage by Parliament on November 14 2017.

The specialised agency will investigate acts of corruption involving public officers, politically exposed persons, and persons in the private sector involved in the commission of corruption. Not only that but it also has the power to prosecute persons engaged in acts of corruption on the authority of the Attorney-General.

At a brief ceremony at the Flagstaff House to append his signature President Akufo-Addo said: “My hope and expectation is that the establishment of this Office is going to be an important step in our collective determination to root out corruption from the public life of our country. All of us know that it has been a major bane in the development of Ghana.

“And hopefully this Office as it is intentioned, will make that contribution and make sure that public officials -past and present- are held to account to for their actions and that corrupt acts will no longer go without investigations…,” President Akufo-Addo said.

But does the Office have what it takes to cure Ghana’s chronic disease--corruption?

That remains to be observed going forward. In the meantime I will like us to take sober reflection as a nation and let’s ask ourselves some pertinent questions: .Are we going to aid, abet and collude with public officials who are desirous to loot and not to build? Are we ready to serve our nation selflessly and not selfishly plunge her into financial gloom? Are we going to help the new Office to carry out its prosecutorial duties without shouting from rooftops—‘witch hunt, witch hunt’?

Is it going to be business as usual or a time to get crazy busy and report fraud, malfeasance, corruption , bribery, exploitation, pilfering wherever we sight it?

Until we get our act together our fight against corruption will come to naught and the Special Prosecutor will become a misnomer and a toothless bulldog. So let no one buy into the idea that the office is a silver bullet that would purge corruption forever. I think the burden of proof lies on us now as a people.

To start off I will like to suggest to the government to put its house in order. There’s perceived corruption that’s shaping the relatively new government. I don’t know the ins and outs of the situation. However, it’s been fueled by the recent Ministry of Development saga.

And if you think it’s a smoke screen guess who is talking about it, former President Jerry John Rawlings. “Under the guise of a capitalist property-winning democracy we have gradually re-institutionalized corruption and allowed a select few to monopolize resources. I expect the executive to similarly respond appropriately to the reported inflated budgetary allocations by a particular ministry which has elicited negative responses from the general public.”

So please check your HIV statuses if you think you’ve wrongly been accused of spreading the pandemic disease. Implicitly, I’m asking all government appointees to declare their assets. Let us know how many houses, cars Jacuzzis, cattle and mansions you have. This must be published in the national dailies. I believe it’s impossible to fight the devil if the one fighting Satan is himself demon-possessed. The Special Prosecutor’s job will be less cumbersome I think, if we begin this way. Otherwise it will be an exercise in futility. It would in no time become just like SFO, EOCO and other anti-graft agencies. It will back but it cannot bite.

Bring it on. The taunts and the mockery:

Ahead of the presidential assent to the Special Prosecutor Bill former president John Mahama announced that his appointees were ever ready to account for their stewardship in court. The former president had also called on party faithful to throw their weight behind any appointee who may be hauled before court over allegations of corruption.

“My appointees won’t run from prosecution. Recently, President Akufo-Addo was threatening members of our administration with prosecution when he visited the Eastern Region and I said yes, we are prepared to accept the probity of our tenure in office,” said Mr. Mahama.

Is it not an embarrassment for a General Secretary of the biggest opposition party (NDC) in Ghana to make mockery of an institution that’s to help fight corruption?

About a day or two before the bill was signed into law Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah dared the NPP government to implement the Special Prosecutor Bill in his own words ‘if it does not fear its implementation.’

He said: “Everything about the Special Prosecutor Bill has been done in Parliament and has been sent to the office of the president to sign it. I think it is the president who is delaying the process because they are afraid of the bill.”

According to him the Akufo-Addo administration has seen the implications of the special prosecutor. ‘They are now running away from it. If they are men, they should sign the Special Prosecutor Bill and pass the Right to Information (RTI) Bill… and let us work with the two so that we can see those who are corrupt and those who are not, “he mocked.

Well, Mr. Nketiah the real General is here. The Prosecutor General has landed and I pray his broad painting brush won’t be selective in its prosecutorial duties. So fasten your seatbelts because the takeoff and the landing will be intriguing.