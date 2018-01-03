Consul General Professor Samuel Amoako Consoles Bereaved Families of Bronx Fire Disaster

Professor Samuel Amoako the Consul General in New York

The Christian Journal, Bronx, New York – December 28 2017 would be remembered as one of the worst fire tragedies the city of New York have ever seen . It will rank as one of the worst losses in a fire in many years as Major De Blazio said. And it will be the saddest day for the Ghanaian Community in New York and USA as a whole.

Professor Samuel Amoako the Consul General in New York on behalf of the Ghana Mission in New York and USA said he was saddened that so many Ghanaians lost their lives through such a tragic incident that has affected many families. He expressed his deepest condolence to the bereaved families.

“I stand with the bereaved families, their relatives and friends during this difficult time and I pray that God grants them courage to bear the tragic loss of their loved ones,” the Consul General said.

He regretted that such a tragic incident occurred during the holiday season when families come together.

“To the families and the community grappling with unbearable loss, we are here to say you are not alone. You are not forgotten.

With a heavy heart we are inviting the community to join us on Thursday January 4th at 6:00 pm for a Candle Light Vigil in memory of the Ghanaians who lost their lives in the fire at 2363 Prospect Avenue, Bronx NY 10457. The vigil will be at the premises of the tragedy.

