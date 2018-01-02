More Communities In Atwima Mponua District To Be Connected To Electricity - MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima Mponua constituency in the Ashanti region Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah has pledged his commitment in developing his constituency by connecting some communities without electricity power to the national grid.

He said 150 out of 500 communities in the constituency without electricity power will be connected by the end of April 2018, and called on residents to exercise patience as they enter into a new year.

Hon. Kwame Asiamah, who is the Minister for Youth and Sports made the commitment when he met chiefs and people in his constituency during the Christmas season at Nyinahini, the constituency capital.

He was accompanied by the District Executive Officer (DCE) for Atwima Mponua District Assembly Hon. William Darko, constituency Youth Organiser Bismark Obuobi and his aide Nana Adwoa Adutwum.

“I am aware of all your problems, not that I have neglected you. You know that the ministry that I am handling now is very hot and I needed time to settle there. Now that I have settled, I will make sure all your concerns are addressed by the end of 2018,” he promised.

He told them that the Nana Akuffo led government will not abandoned them as done by the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by former Prez John Mahama, and will put up good interventions to raise their standard of living.

“Nana Addo is a listening government, he will not disappoint you, and will make sure your problems are solved. The new government is barely one year old in office, but look at the good policies he has rolled out, like the free senior high school,” he boasted.

Hon. Kwame Asiamah also promised to upgrade some bad roads in the constituency to make them accessible and motorable, for transporting human and foodstuffs.

“In 2018, I will lobby at the Road ministry so that all the bad roads like the Abodium – Ahyeresu, Hiamakwa – Mmawaniha, kwafifi – Kotokuom and Anyinamso Nos.1 – Kukuboso will all be upgraded so that foods can be transferred from the hinterlands to towns, all by the end of this year,” he added.