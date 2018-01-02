WordDigest: Developing a good relationship with God (2) Believe in His Son

"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life."

[John 3:16]

KJV

We are in the 2nd day of the year 2018.

What's your relationship with God?

How are you building your relationship with God?

For you to intensify your relationship with God, you must believe in His Son, Christ Jesus.

Having Jesus Christ in life saves one from perishing.

To perish means to be lost having not believe in Christ through the Word.

Having a life without Jesus Christ is a recipe for perishing.

In the year 2018 and beyond believe in God's Son.

"The best way out is always through"- Robert Frost

Be empowered.

Prayer

O God, lead us to the path of righteousness in Jesus' name, Amen.

