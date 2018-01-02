A New Year Message To The Youth Of Ghana

Happy new year to all youth activists in Ghana, the youth of the great NDC, all the opposition political parties in Ghana, and the few critical youth of the party in power.

As my party the NDC is regrouping, reorganizing, reshaping and rebranding itself for the future, I urge all committed youth of the party to be actively instrumental in the processes involved; Branch meetings, creation of new Branches coterminous to Polling Stations, Branch Elections, Constituency Elections, Regional Elections and the National Congress. The sanctity of the processes to develop a credible register must be championed by the youth.

The youth must also look out for persons who are very active, committed and experienced in organization, to be elected to all elective positions.

2018 is a year of political seriousness; a critical year for the numerous critical masses and media to call for good governance and accountability to the citizenry.

In the light of this, I call on all opposition political party youth activists to join hands in ensuring government keeps its promises made to the electorates. We must also call for a proper probe into all financial malfeasance recorded in the past 12 months of the Nana Addo led administration. The aggressive rape of the public purse by the Flagstaff House, some Ministries and Agencies of government has been very phenomenal. We must call for a serious punishment to be meted on all found guilty, in order to deter upcoming thieves of the public purse.

Let us all remember our call for the truth, equality and social justice; our call for decent jobs, low cost of living, judicial fairness, equal distribution of resources, quality education, improved health services, freedom of expression and unquestionable security. Anything short of these, calls for a Social Revolution by the People's Power.

The teeming youth seems to be chasing after the wind over the years in a country birthed with milk, honey and rich Human Resources.

The country today is saddled with stinky corruption, unemployment, disease, poor education delivery, injustice at the law courts, corruption at the seat of government, and obnoxious insecurity-leaving many in fear for their lives.

The radical wing of the youth must rise to the occasion and fight against the state of hopelessness in Ghana.

Let us nurture the African dream and the fight for economic liberation. Let democratic centralism be our guide in our pursuit for a classless and an egalitarian society.

In this year of 2018, the honeymoon given the new government is over. We must wage an economic liberation war to better our lives as youth. We must call for the appropriate things to be done for Ghana to move forward.

The power of the youth can never be underestimated. The youth will spit fire in any adverse event.

When attacked again by the coercive force of the State, aimed at beating us into submission, like they did when we were exposing the fraudulent Ghana Post GPS, we will fearlessly and fiercely resist the oppressors rule.

The People's Power can never be toyed with; The power of the youth is the fulcrum of economic growth. The youth can make and unmake--the youth is the country.

Arise Ghana Youth--Arise my people of conscience--Arise all progressive forces!

Arise against corruption...

Arise against higher transport fares...

Arise against unbearable cost of tertiary education...

Arise against extreme hardship...

Arise against higher fuel prices...

Arise against higher cost of doing business...

Arise against joblessness...

Arise against hopelessness in the state...

Arise for true change...

Long live Ghana!

Long live NDC!!

Long live the youth of Ghana!!!

Lawrence Lamptey

(The Scientific Socialist)

(Deputy National Youth Organizer hopeful)

0247251024