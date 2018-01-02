Kate Gyamfua Foundation Put Smiles on Faces of Orphans

Kate Gyamfua Foundation, a humanitarian Non-Governmental Organization belonging to Madam Kate Gyamfua a former National Deputy Women’s Organiser and aspiring National Women Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) brought two Orphanages in the Eastern Region together to help put smiles on their faces by organizing series of activities for them prior to the New Year holiday.

The orphans from the two orphanages Osenase Orphanage, Akyem Osenase and Our Faith in God Foundation Orphanage, Akwatia were taking through several activities including sports competition between the two orphanages, dancing competition and a sumptuous feast.

A donation of food items and an undisclosed amount of cash worth several thousands of Ghana cedis were given to the orphanages by the foundation after the activities.

Speaking to the Media on the reason behind the gesture, Madam Kate Gyamfua, Chief Executive Director of the Kate Gyamfua Foundation stated that though it’s not her first time of donating items to people, she felt doing same during the Christmas festivities where most people spend time with their families was laudable and will put smiles on the faces of the orphans hence her choice of doing it during the yuletide this year. She stated that though her foundation decided to do the program during the Yuletide this year, it will not end there and will continue to do same throughout the year.

She pleaded with other philanthropist and well-meaning Ghanaians to go into the aid of the orphans. She pleaded with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to consider the two orphanages in their next plan of embarking on their usual visitation to some orphanages.

On her part, Madam Janet Oppong, the Managing Director of Our Faith in God Foundation Orphanage, Akwatia expressed appreciation to the Kate Gyamfua Foundation for the gesture. She also pleaded with other philanthropic organisations to come to the aid of the orphans.

A prayer session was organized by the orphans to pray for the growth of the Kate Gyamfua foundation and for good health and long life for its executive director, Madam Kate Gyamfua.