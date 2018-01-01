Hoping President Nana Akufo-Addo And His Government Will Not Disappoint Ghanaians

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) were voted massively into power by the Ghanaian electorates on the wish of God Almighty. The expectations of the people to see them live above reproach; liberate the suffering masses from the yoke of economic hardships brought to bear upon them through the deliberate commissions and omissions by the former President Mahama’s NDC-led government and to end official corruption, the bane of Ghana’s development, cannot be underestimated.

In time past, the silence of Ghanaians emanating from the fear of repression and persecution allowed for the creation of human monsters in the country. The very people they had elected and expected better from, only come to rob and intimidate the citizenry. These instances of abuse of power, thievery, and practise of selective justice, cronyism and illegal amassing of wealth and State assets were very conspicuous under the governments of former President Rawlings and John Dramani Mahama. Same infractions but to limited extent were observed under the regime of former NPP President John Agyekum Kufuor.

His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo’s NPP are not saints and being humans, there is the huge potential and temptation for them to repeat the mistakes of the past governments unless discerning Ghanaians keep eye on them, guide them and fearlessly point out their shortcomings to them before they grow into uncontrollable human monsters.

As I write, I hear of instances of corruption being perpetrated by some members of the NPP. I hear of cronyism within the party and the government which I cannot confirm or dispute since I have not had time to conduct my own search. Having people bearing same name is not sufficient proof for me to believe that there is an ongoing practice of cronyism in the current government.

In Ghana, one cannot use names to link people together as family members. Even in the Western White man’s countries, it is not always that those bearing same surname come from the same family. Nevertheless, I should not fool myself by not facing the facts and telling the truth. Yes, there may be extended family members and friends of the President in the government for obvious reasons not yet known to me.

I am more concerned about the members of the government falling into the temptations of practising corruption which appears to be ingrained in the Ghana body politic. Our politicians see politics as an arena for amassing illegal wealth. They do so with impunity. They often get people who are equally dishonest, less patriotic and selfish, but are outside the government and not into politics to support them because of all that they stand to gain by offering such supports.

The most annoying thing is when these politicians and well-placed members of the three arms of government (the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary) are publicly chastised for being corrupt, they turn around to ask the public to provide concrete evidence or else, it is put down as the perception of the public. Who are they fooling if not themselves by turning their back on us? They see us as less intelligent and who are us to allege that they are being corrupt?

They do forget that Ghanaians are not of short memory as irresponsibly believed and publicly proclaimed by former President “Yen ntie obiaa” John Dramani Mahama.

In the current NPP Government of my adorable and most respected His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who I prefer to address as reminiscent of biblical Joseph, Moses or David, there are at least two persons who are obliged to help him succeed. They could be his extended family members or not. These persons are Mrs Gloria Akuffo, the Attorney General, and Mrs Sophia Akuffo, the Chief Justice.

It is the non enforcement of laws that has given rise to corruption and embezzlement of funds and assets by Ghanaian politicians and most of the people in the high-paid jobs and positions. It is this attitude of theirs that is continually ruining Ghana economically. When the law works effectively as an ass, not being the respecter of persons, Ghana will prosper to culminate in the realisation of the people’s expectations of the President.

Under the late President Mills and former President Maham’s NDC-led governments, the Attorney Generals and the Chief Justice performed abysmally hence the unstoppable and shameless perpetration and perpetuation of unprecedented acts of official corruption in the country to the detriment of the ordinary citizens.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu, also has a great task to perform towards the President succeeding. I, like any other Ghanaian, have some job to do towards assisting the President to achieve his campaign promises made to Ghanaians.

There is corruption at its infant stages within the NPP as I speak. The President must deal with it but not to put it down to being the perception of the people. Very soon, some instances of corruption will be brought to the attention of the Ghana Supreme Court. When such reports come before the Apex Court of the Land, I hope the Chief Justice will not try to shield anyone but speak the truth and ensure justice is done to Ghanaians.

Please the court; don’t do anything to try to protect the government or those involved from shame simply for political affiliation or protecting the person or government from public ridicule. Should you do that, it will taint your reputation once more as it did in the 2012 Election petition brought before you where Justice William Atuguba’s panel cocked-up big time.

The President has the power to hire and fire. Therefore, any of his appointees found to have engaged in corrupt practices must not be shielded but fired there and then to serve as deterrence to others.

I can sense the Ghanaian youth rising up in the very near future in what may be a civil revolution to put an end to the nonsensical infatuation with corruption by our elected leaders. They are now being sensitized so my only advice to the President today is; he had better not fail Ghanaians. As a known incorruptible leader, he must be able and capable of insisting on the prevalence of incorruptibility within his government.

Those who are lucky to have been selected by the President to help him serve Ghanaians please eschew acts of corruption or else, you will pay dearly for it in the very near future. Ghanaians will never continue to sit agape, as though they have no sense or courage to demand accountability, probity and transparency from our leaders, be they government or traditional leaders.

I can visualise a monstrous apparition from a far away distance but coming to devour the corrupt people as does a hurricane that emerges from the depths of the ocean to cause destructions on land. This is my advice and warning to our known corrupt Ghanaian politicians who when elected into power do turn their backs to the electorates to do what they want when they want. They always aspire to amass wealth gluttonously with most of the men becoming shameless womanizers.

Rockson Adofo