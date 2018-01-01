Ghana Believers Church Holds Annual Convention!

The New Year just got better! One of Ghana’s oldest charismatic churches will hold its annual convention in the Central Region― Agona Odoben precisely. Since its establishment in the 1960s, Ghana Believers Church can boast of countless branches dotted across the country.

Affectionately called “Believers”, it is responsible for one of the greatest spiritual moves that swept across Ghana in the early 1980s. This charismatic wave, led by its founder, Prophet J.O. Amissah I, preceded the modern charismatic trend that has existed until today.

Believers will hold its 2018 National Annual Peaceful Year Convention in Agona Odoben which will see the convergence of all its branches in Ghana.

From Wednesday, 3rd January to Monday, 8th January, 2018, all members will gather under one umbrella to thank God for a successful 2017 and pray for His mercies in the new year.

Renowned speakers will delve into the theme, “Seeking the right path; with a rightful heart”, as members fortify themselves spiritually for the year ahead. The six-day spiritual journey will be characterized by intensive prayers, fasting, sermons and song ministrations.

The Annual Peaceful Year Convention is a flagship spiritual event on Ghana Believers Church’s calendar where all members seek God’s direction in the year ahead.