Make God Your Ultimate In Life--Rev. Quartey

Reverend McDaniels Quartey, the Minister in Charge of the Gethsemane Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Achimota, has called on Christians to make the Lord a centre-piece of their lives.

'Making the Lord the centre-piece of our lives is the surest way to achieving our aims and aspirations,'' he said.

Rev. Quartey was giving the sermon during the Watch Night Service to usher in the Year 2018 on the theme: 'Come to Me.'

'Abiding strictly by the word of God will enable us to act in ways that portray our true nature as followers of Jesus Christ, who shall never forsake us in times of need,' he said.

Members of the congregation, including the men and women fellowship and youth groups, adorned in beautiful white apparels, danced to melodious tunes by the church choir and praise team, especially to the popular song; 'Ebenezer.'

Rev. Quartey urged the congregation to pray and read the Bible daily and call on God in times of distress and He shall surely answer.

'Let our actions and behavior speak of who we worship. Let us learn to say 'please' and 'thank you' in all our interactions to portray who we truly are,' he said.

Rev. Quartey said the Devil finds work for the idle hand and urged Christians to be innovative, create employment for themselves and work hard, adding that God shell surely bless their handiwork and make them flourish.

He led the congregation to pray for strength and good health of the

Moderator to carry out his duties for the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and the Government and the nation for a prosperous and fulfilling New Year.