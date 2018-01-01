NDC deputy youth organiser hopeful wishes Ghanaians a happy New Year

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy Youth Organiser hopeful of Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region, Charles Kwesi popularly called Eagle Watch has wished Ghanaians a happy New Year and prosperous one.

In his a New Year message, stated that President Akufo-Addo led government brought economic hardship and hopelessness to Ghanaians in 2017 year under review hence encouraged that the hope is still not lost as the NDC being the social democratic party will come back to power in 2021 to restore the lost hope.

According to him, "A year in their administration has turn to a curse, humiliations, impunity, discriminations, vigilantism, hunger and the most heart tormented attitude with hypocrisy is their INCORRUPTIBLE attitude they portrayed to Ghanaians have finally EXPOSED them".

He added, "Wishing the disappointed Ghanaians happy new year of which the year has left most Ghanaians at the state of confusion, hopelessness, jobless, pain and disappointing under the leadership of President Nana Addo and Dr. Bawumia...all is not lost, NDC will come back in 2021 and restore the lost hope".

Below is the full statement

It a great new dawn for the good people of Ghana as the was a high hope that, the great National Democratic Party (NDC) will send them to the promise land in 2016 general elections under the watch of the most vibrant, vision, humble, the can do spirit that is, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama .

A year gone by, the deceptive, Friends and Family political party under the watch of President Nana Addo lied their way to power of which they pretended to bring an Angel of hope to Ghanaians.

A year in their administration has turn to a curse, humiliations, impunity, discriminations, vigilantism, Hunger, and the most heart break tormented attitude with hypocrisy is their INCORRUPTIBLE attitude they portray to Ghanaians has finally EXPOSED them.

Wishing the disappointed Ghanaians happy new year of which the year has left most Ghanaians at the state of confusion, hopelessness, jobless, pain and disappointing, under the leadership of President Nana Addo and Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.

My message of hope is that, all is not lost, as all Ghanaians attested to the fact that, NDC, as a grassroots social democrat party did all it could to improve the lives of Ghanaians, example by making sure that, there is a clean water to drink, good roads, putting up senior high schools at the door steps of the ordinary Ghanaians, the welfare of the people of Ghana was not left out, their health issue was one of the party's key to make sure that, health care is accessible at their door steps.

The security situation was superb and more also UNITY was the topmost priority to make sure that, the sustainability if the development agenda is achieved have all been disorganized, broken, divided and mismanagement of the economy under the NPP being led by President Nana Adoo and Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia.

Hope is still not lost as the great NDC being the social democrat for the good people of Ghana so come back in 2021 to restore the lost hopeless hope of deceivenes by NPP for the country to get back to it progress.

ME MA MO AFIHYIA PAAAA OOOOOO👋👋

FROM THE EAGLE WATCH. THE DEPUTY YOUTH ORGANISER HOPEFUL. ELLEMBELLE CONSTITUENCY. HON. CHARLES KWESI.

Source: Daniel Kaku