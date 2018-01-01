Tamale: Fire Destroys Motorcycle Warehouse

An inferno has ravaged the warehouse of a Chinese Company, LK, at Rice City in Gumani, a suburb of Tamale.

The company deals in all brands of new motorcycles, tricycles and spare parts in Tamale.

The Sales Manager, Jack Ke said about 40 motorcycles and an unspecified quantity of spare parts were burnt.

He expressed his sorrow about the incident and raised doubts about whether the company’s insurance would be able to cover the losses.

He also thanked residents of the area for preventing the fire from spreading to nearby properties, thereby limiting the extent of the damage.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established but personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have begun investigations.

Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed visits the scene