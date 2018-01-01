modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Homosexuality: A Product Of Marriage To A Non-Virgin Spouse??—letter To A R...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
13 minutes ago | General News

Tamale: Fire Destroys Motorcycle Warehouse

CitifmOnline.com
Tamale: Fire Destroys Motorcycle Warehouse

An inferno has ravaged the warehouse of a Chinese Company, LK, at Rice City in Gumani, a suburb of Tamale.

The company deals in all brands of new motorcycles, tricycles and spare parts in Tamale.

11201883606 701d43e3159c4f6891c9235ae5044e4c

The Sales Manager, Jack Ke said about 40 motorcycles and an unspecified quantity of spare parts were burnt.

11201883607 2458a430d7294b1aa09ad0d6be7df9a5

He expressed his sorrow about the incident and raised doubts about whether the company’s insurance would be able to cover the losses.

11201883607 84571354c2c54c4d81d737a4205ea1ea

He also thanked residents of the area for preventing the fire from spreading to nearby properties, thereby limiting the extent of the damage.

11201883607 e01af51366504df0bed5bf1fd5ad519b

The cause of the fire is yet to be established but personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have begun investigations.

11201883607 292fadb50f5f4dbea725329f4ff23ef1

Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed visits the scene

body-container-line