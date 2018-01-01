John Mahama's hypocrisy, very nauseating and offensive

Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined that the former leader of the NDC- John Mahama and his cronies would ever participate in June 4, 1979 and December 31, 1981 commemorative event, post 2009.

Not only am I stunned by John Mahama's presence at the December 31 commemorative event in Ho today, I lament over the hypocrisy associated with his brand of politics.

John Mahama as a member of parliament for Bole Bamboi and minister of state under Flt Lieutenant Jerry John Rawlings had no difficulty commemorating June 4 and December 31 anniversary.

Indeed, Mahama used these two platforms to make a case for himself ahead of 2008 elections. It culminated in his selection as running mate to Prof Mills. Then we later got to know that sadly, Jesus had become Judas on the road to Damascus. And then again, everything about June 4, 1979 and December 31, 1981 commemoration has become evil.

I remember vividly Mahama's scathing attack on the commemoration of these two events in 2010. It was convenient for Mahama and cronies whiles in government to dishonour December 31 commemoration forgeting that the NDC is a direct descendant of June 4 and 31st December. For 8years, Mahama and his cronies bastardize the very ideals that the NDC was built on and the founder of our great party without any reservation. They even called for the total alienation of the legacy of Jerry Rawlings-a move which almost killed the NDC’s goose that lays the golden egg.

Mahama as vice president and later as President publicly encouraged appointees and trusted media contacts to run down the ideals of June 4th and 31st December revolution.

I have had cause to question Mahama's commitment to the NDC and how possibly he could claim to be a Christian and not be Christ like.

These were the heady days of Mahama's 'arrogance' of power in government.

Today, the NDC is back in opposition and Mahama has now found it politically expedient and convenient to attend 31st December commemoration. Where lies his principles?

Suddenly, the commemoration of December 31 matters to Mahama?

This attitude of Mahama clearly epitomises everything about Ayi Kwei Armah's Chichidodo bird which proffess to hate filth but feeds on maggots - by-product of animal excreta.

The party must see through this antics.

You don't have to be psychic to see that Mahama is being in his hypocritical element for obvious reasons - he want to ride on the back of the very platforms he once desecrated to impose himself on the party ahead of 2020.

What Mahama did with power as the leader of the NDC, and what's presently playing out is the nadir of human morality-- the very distinction between what's right and what's wrong. The party must not give this man free pass to continue insulting the intelligence of party members.

I bear no ill-will towards John Mahama. However, I cringe to see the unwholesome assimilation of irrationality by his likes for political expediency.

If the NDC continues to elate itself on the nonsense that it is fed by the likes of John Mahama, then we should be prepared to pay a very heavy price for not speaking out against the double standard and hypocrisy of a politician whose notoriety is sourced from playing on the minds of the people.

I shall be back!!!

Columnist: Dela Coffie