The secret behind the suspension of the NDC Jomoro Constituency chairman, Gideon Koniba

The Jomoro Constituency Chairman of NDC in the Western Region, on the 12th December, 2017 was suspended from the party waiting for adjudication by the Disciplinary Committee.

Surprisingly a bird which normally perches on a tree in Nawulie, a town in the Jomoro Constituency whispered to someone close to a " bigman" in the party.

The bird said the bigman was beating his chest telling some friends that, he will make sure the " small boy" will not contest the upcoming constituency elections.

The bird told the person to tell the bigman that he was fighting a nice gentleman who everybody in Ghana knows will be leading the NDC into the 2020 elections.

The person was confused and I know you are also confused.

THE TRUTH

The whole suspension was based on an allegation made by a member of the party to the National Executives. The same case is at the courts.

He alleged that the Constituency Chairman took some money from him to facilitate the acquisition of outboard motors. He went on to say even though he supplied some, the rest of the money was not accounted for.

The truth about the outboard motor and money collected are:

1. Monies were paid to the immediate past DCE of Jomoro not the NDC chairman

2. The DCE gave the money to the Deputy Constituency Secretary to give to the Constituency Chairman for safe keeping.

3. The Constituency Chairman received some money from the Deputy Constituency Secretary

THE USAGE OF THE MONEY

The money collected for the acquisition of the outboard motors was used in two ways.

Part of the money was used to supply the outboard motors. The rest of the money was used but it was misapplied.

The money was misapplied upon the instruction of the DCE. The misapplication was done under three different occasions. They are;

1. The Constituency Chairman, Constituency Communication Officer and the deputy Constituency Secretary met with the DCE to plan for the visit of President Mahama to the district/constituency. Activities were lined up and budget raised to finance the activities. The DCE raised a voucher since the visit of the President to the District was a government activity.

The DCE in the presence of the Constituency Communication Officer and Deputy Constituency Secretary instructed the Constituency Chairman to use part of the money he gave to Deputy Secretary to be given to him to pre -finance the activities with the hope of paying back when the assembly does the disbursement

2. The Vice President Amissah Arthur also visited the district. The DCE again told the Constituency Chairman to release part of the outboard motor money to pay for the expenses.

Even though the Constituency Chairman was on admission at the GHAPOHA Hospital, Takoradi during the visit of the Vice President, he has to release the money because there was a directive from the DCE

3. The same thing happened during the visit of the second lady

I know you are surprised as to why the Constituency Chairman is the one being suspended.

The bird perching on the tree at Nawulie said it head the 'bigman' say he was going to use a stone to kill two birds.

The plan was that he wanted to create a disaffection for the "nice gentleman" by using his power to suspend the "small boy".

QUESTIONS TO BE ANSWERED

1. Did the National Executive not know about the details of the issue?

2. Did the National Executive not know that the case was at the court?

3. Did the National Executive not know about the voucher raised at the assembly

4. Why was the DCE not involved since he took the money from the people not the Chairman?

5. Has the Assembly paid all or part of the money under discussion?

6. Did the " bigman" from Jomoro deceive them to suspend the Constituency Chairman?

The truth shall surely come out.

The bird is now in the sky and I cannot hear what it is whispering.

I will be back when it perches on a tree in the Western region.

Long live NDC!

Long live Jomoro Constituency!

Columnist: Joseph Armah