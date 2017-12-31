Ho Ready For JJ Rawlings' 31st December Today

Former President Jerry John Rawlings is expected to deliver the keynote address at the 36thanniversary of the 31st December Revolution at Ho in the Volta Regional today December 31.

The celebration is on the theme: “Uniting Around the Principles of Probity, Accountability and Social Justice."

He is expected to lead activities marking the celebration.

A statement issued earlier and signed by the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah said “the programme will begin with a route march from Dome Park, Ho at 6am through the principal streets of Ho to end at the Captain Nfodjo Park - Civic Centre, where all will converge for a durbar of Chiefs and people. There will also be a wreath laying ceremony and the lighting of the perpetual flame”.