Pontoon Abandoned Passengers To Cruise With Merry Makers On Oti River

Commuters on the Dambai- Krachie route in the Krachie East District of the Volta Region were left stranded the whole day at both ends of the Oti River as the only pontoon on the river was being used for merrymaking.

The passengers, who told Citi News they had been waiting for the ferry to dock since morning, said it was rather seen cruising on the River fully loaded with merry makers.

The funfair which lasted for the entire day, saw frustrated passengers watch the pontoon in despair.

“I got here at 1:00 am and I have been here since. When I came I saw the ferry on the water, I thought it has taken passengers and was going to the other bank. Little did I know that they have gone to make merry. As I speak now , I don't know when they would get here even though I can see them far away in the River” a commuter narrated.

It is unclear what may have informed operators of the ferry to engage in such an activity at the expense of the impatient travelers, but some residents said they were hired by the Member of Parliament and District Chief Executive for the area.

When contacted, the MP of Krachie East, Michael Dzato, denied the claims, explaining he and the Chief Executive were out of town when the said incident occurred.

The Oti River, which is an extension of the Volta River, is the major access route from the other parts of the Volta Region to the extreme north of the region, and to a large extent the northern part of the country.

The area, which is a food hub for the country, produces yam and other tuber crops, which are often transported down south.

Attempts by Citi News attempts to reach the captains on the ferry have not been successful.

