Two Minors Make History By Winning Spelling Competition

A 12-year-old Master Christian Amoako Mensah-Yeboah, a primary six pupil of Abundant Grace International School Obuasi, has won this year's National Hard Spell and Quiz contest, primary category.

For being able to spell the word "Embellish", Master Mensah-Yeboah defeated four other participants to be crowned a winner after his second trial in the competition.

Miss Jessica Faakor Akpalu a 13-year-old Junior High School (JHS) two student of De Youngsters International School Accra, also won the JHS category after being able to spell the word "Pseudonym" among 12 other competitors.

Both Master Mensah-Yeboah and Miss Akpalu defeated participants from 14 other schools to emerge overall champions for the respective categories of the contest.

Participants who made it to the final stage were asked to spell several words from oral to writing, from which the winners were decided in the eight hours keenly contested competition.

Elated Master Mr Mensah-Yeboah and Miss Akaplu disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that, they could not have achieved the feat but for the support and encouragement they received from their parents, teachers, school management, mates and their siblings.

They admitted that they felt nervous and frightened at the start of the contest which went through zonal, super-zonal and regional stages but later regained their composure and boldness as they progressed in the competition to be crowned champions at the national level stage.

The champions advised their peers never to give up but learn to trust in God for He will help them in all their endeavors.

They smiled home with a trophy, phone-tablet, certificate, cash prize, medal, exercise, text and story books.

They would also represent Ghana at the International Spelling Bee competition slated for Kenya next year.

The runners up also received certificates, cash, medals, exercise, text and story books.

In her address, Mrs Christabel Vida Botchey, the Chief Executive Officer of Edupro Concepts Ventures, the organizers of the annual event, said the contest was introduced to inculcate reading habits in children.

"Children these days read less and find the English language difficult so through this initiative the promotion of students loving and appreciating the English language will be improved," she said.

She said in 2016, the organisers enrolled children from various schools in the country and after selection, the contest went through stages from September to December where it finally ended in Cape Coast for the semi-finals with the nationals being held in Accra on Thursday.

Mrs Botchey appealed with school proprietors not to shut their doors on them anytime they approached their schools for such competitions adding that "when we give children the chance, they go a step ahead in their academics."

In all 30 students made it to the final stage for the primary level whiles 45 sailed through to the JHS level for the finals.

Abundant Grace International School in Obuasi was adjudged the overall winning school.

GNA

By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA