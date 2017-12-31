Play Your Roles Effectively For National Transformation

Reverend Moses Opoku Agyemang, the Kumasi District Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), has said we all need to do the right thing in our various fields of endeavour to propel the country to greater heights.

He said right from the home, through the school and at our work places and churches, all should play their individual and collective roles effectively, to ensure the rapid and total transformation of the society.

Rev Opoku Agyemang, who is also the Senior Minister of Ramseyer Congregation of the PCG at Adum, Kumasi said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.

He said when parents become responsible at home, children learn hard at school and workers take their jobs serious and work assiduously, while people in authority keep faith with the people and Christians pray fervently, nothing could prevent the forward march of the nation to progress and prosperity.

'Wherever we find ourselves we should do the right and avoid anything that could injure the growth and the development of the country,' he said.

Rev Opoku Agyemang gave the assurance that while there is life there is hope so people should not be despair.

'There may be some economic, social and physical challenges, but we should be hopeful because we have life. We only need to trust God and do the right for His blessings.'

