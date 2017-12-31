modernghana logo

Dr. Oko Boye Leads Youth To Lift Face Of Community Square

The Member of Parliament for Ledzorkuku in the Greater Accra Region has ended the year 2017 on a high with a massive facelift of the public square at Teshie Bukuenshi.

Dr Oko Boye led a team of spirited youth to put concrete on the public square which should have served as a convenient place to host many social and public events.

But the poor sanitary conditions and tendency for the place to become soggy with the slightest of rainfall meant the square was largely abandoned.

As part of activities to end the year, Dr Oko Boye mobilized the youth in the area and some resources to get the square in good shape.

Teshie Bukuenshi is at the heart of the constituency and very close to the sea. The possibility of winning or losing an election largely depends on what the youth in that part of the constituency thinks.

The youth in the vicinity are largely into fishing and have a masterstroke in composing songs either for elections or the homowo festival.

The public square with concrete may turn out to be an asset for residents who also have a knack for organizing many social events including outdoorings.

Dr Oko Boye told Myjoyonline.com he wanted to end the year on a “note of service.”

“Leadership is service, not lordship,” he said, adding, "I want to do my best to spark the communal spirit in the people of Teshie.

“Ledzokuku can and would be fixed by ourselves, outsiders can only facilitate. Our fate is entirely in our hands.”

Cut in the figure of an athlete, Dr Oko Boye, In his sportswear, mixed and carried concrete together with the youth and ensured the whole had been concretized.

After almost five hours of work, the youth together with their MP sat down to share some drinks and eat some kenkey with fish, a delicacy in the neighborhood.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com

