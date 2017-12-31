New Commanding Officer For Northern Command

Tamale, Dec. 30, GNA - Brigadier General Francis Ofori has taken over as the new General Officer Commanding the Northern Command (GOC/N) at the headquarters of Northern Command in the Nyohini camp in Tamale.

He took over from Brigadier General Stanley Brian Alloh, who has completed his one-year tenure as the commanding officer and is heading back to the Commander Support Service Brigade.

Two contingent officers drawn from the 6BN and the Airborne Force in Tamale held a change of command parade and pulling-out ceremony at the Headquarters of Northern Command in line with military custom to bid Brigadier Alloh farewell.

Brigadier Alloh said he was pleased with all the achievement in maintaining peace, law and order in the region, and urged the new Commander to do same.

He urged the military officers to offer their support to the new Commander in his effort to uphold law and order to keep citizens safe and maintain peace in the country.

He said operationally, the Northern Command has the greatest land mass among the three commands, accounting for a larger number of troops been overstretched in their deployments to ensure peace in the various flashpoints in the region.

Mr Salifu Saeed, the Northern Regional Minister in a speech read on his behalf, expressed satisfaction with the enormous effort of the military and other security agencies in the region are making to ensure peace in the region.

