The Hope Journey Puts Smiles On Faces In Addo Nkwanta

The famous ‘sankofa’ principle revolves around the revival of the communal Spirit we once had as people of African descent, where we loved and cared for each other and even strangers.

In recent times, crime and violence has led to the dying out of this communal spirit.

The Hope Journey, an association made of Young Christian Students with the aim of reviving this communal spirit has done it once again.

The Hope Journey on its mission to put smiles on the faces of the less-privileged in society celebrated this year’s Boxing Day with the indigenes of Addo Nkwanta in the Eastern region by sharing clothes and food to them.

The Hope Journey started the Hope Bag Project with the aim of acquiring bags and school materials for the children of Addo Nkwanta.

The project could be counted as a success as donors contributed immensely towards making this dream a reality.

As part of activities, The Hope Journey organized free health screening and consultation for the people of Addo Nkwanta which saw a lot of inhabitants filing to enjoy the free exercise.

Not leaving the children out, The Hope Journey also organized a mentorship and counselling session for the children of Addo Nkwanta. It was really amazing to see the children pouring out the hearts, talking about their aims and future careers.

The mentors took them through ways they could become successful and how to break the glass ceiling in a community such as theirs. The hope and delight in the eyes of the children as they were advised and motivated to be better was a sight for sore eyes.

The Hope Journey has once again given hope, empowerment and delight to their family in Addo Nkwanta.