Re: From "Onaapo" Christmas To "The Worst Christmas Ever" A Tale Of A Deceitful Change!

I write this with intense grieve and astonishment to find out that it's only a half-baked NDC communicator who thinks with his feet will be making unfounded and baseless arguments concerning this year's most celebrated Christmas ever in the history of Ghana. I am not surprised though, because am not oblivious of the anxiety that has filled his head as he is trying very hard to stay relevant in opposition.

Let me not waste my time engaging a certain communicator called Sammy Gyamfi who thinks Ghanaians will fall for his dismembering archaic approach of swaying the minds of the many discerning Ghanaians who voted his kleptomaniac and moribund party out of power.

He should bare in mind that Ghanaians have not forgotten how his party confounded every state institution so as to facilitate plundering of Ghana's resources. Sammy Gyamfi shouldn't also forget that the hypocritical motive hunting would not serve the greater purpose because majority of Ghanaians out there are already feeling the change that is running through the country. Keep on fabricating and concocting propaganda stories to derail your already sinking credibility.

I hate politics of equalization but for records sake, let me point out clear to him some of the abysmal performance and practices supervised under the watch of his incompetent and Dracula party for their eight good years stay in power.

1. Dumsor

2. Scrapping the nursing and teacher trainees allowances

3. Outrageous taxes

4. Bus branding

5. GYEEDA and SADA,

and not forgetting the display of opulence and profligacy.

Sammy Gyamfi, it's about time you abandon those primitive thought projections that have no scholarly value which brings nothing but bitterness to the nation's political discourse on development.

Merry Christmas to all well-meaning Ghanaians and it's my prayer that as the coming year approaches, we transcend the crudity of partisanship and hope for prosperity for our country Ghana.