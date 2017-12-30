Spotlight On Child Upbringing At FOMWAG Conference

The Federation of Muslim Women Association of Ghana (FOMWAG) annual national conference has ended in Wa with a call on parents to imbue good manners in their children.

The three-day confab was held under the theme: 'The upbringing of our children in contemporary Ghana, the role of Muslim women in their development.'

In a speech read on his behalf, Alhaji Alhassan Sulemana the Upper West Regional Minister, said many people commit crime in their teenage or school going age.

He said children being future leaders of the nation deserved proper attention and called for an urgent need for parents and guardians to extend the necessary support and care to their children.

Hajia Ajara Taleey, the National Ameerah of FOMWAG, said it is time Muslim women committed their time and resources in the upbringing of their children, especially the girl-child.

She condemned rising teenage pregnancy cases and charged mothers to oppose all forms of teen relationship by ensuring that girls attended and remained in school.

She cautioned Muslim women to stop lavish expenditure, spreading their monies on unnecessary things like expensive 'yaaye' (same clothing for women groups) during marriage and child naming ceremonies.

Hajia Taleey appealed to government and other stakeholders to support OMWAG with a vehicle in order to aid them run their activities.

Alhaji Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, the Member of Parliament for Wa Central, said peace is what is needed for the society to develop.

He said the upbringing of children had practical implication on parents and the society and urged mothers to train their children to emulate and exhibit good manners.

He appealed to Muslim mothers to instill good morals in their children, and expressed worry over rampant Muslim names being mentioned among people involved criminal activities including Bokoharam, ISIS, and robbery.

He explained that the meaning of Islam wais peace and so Muslims, especially the youth, should be seen portraying the peace which the religion preaches and not act contrary.

Alhaji Baba Dawud, Jummah Imam Taqwa Masjid and an Educationist, who also described the conference theme as timely and very appropriate, said the role of women in upbringing children should never be compromised.

'A child is like a bee, if well handled produces honey, but if not handled well, will stink you,' he added.

GNA

By Faustina Kabumah, GNA