Rev. Minister Appeals For Support For Widows

The Founder of Mission Widows Ghana, Asamankese, Rev. Asiedu Bonsu has appealed to the Government to support widows through the social intervention programmes.

He said those over 60 years and others with various health conditions must be enrolled unto the government social intervention programmes to help them.

Rev. Asiedu made the appeal at a ceremony to fete members of his association as part of the Christmas and New Year celebration at Asamankese.

The Association which is seven years old has a membership of over 417 widows within Asamankese and its environs.

The core mandate of the Association is to do advocacy for the widows, take care of their health needs, give them advice to live a life of chastity, help them to be financially independent through skills training and also support the education of the widows children.

He said in the year 2017, over 80 widows joined the association, adding that, this is an indication that more men are passing away and advised married women to constantly pray for their husbands welfare physically and spiritually.

He urged the widows, expecially the strong and healthy ones to venture into any form of trade to help sustain their livelihoods.

Rev. Asiedu said the association seeks to establish a modern fish oven, where the widows will undertake fish processing to generate income to support their welfare and activities.

He used the occasion to thank, Mr and Mrs Oti Mensah and Mr Briamah Yusif Alhassan of Third Force Company, who supported the association with GH¢ 15,000 to purchase bags of rice, Cooking oil, tin fish and tomatoes to support the widows for the festive season.

The Association within the year 2017 also renewed the health insurance cards of 207 widows, whiles 114 widows have been registered unto the National Insurance Health Scheme (NHIS) all at a cost of GH¢ 6,809.00.

GNA