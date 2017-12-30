Jealous Lover On Remand For Causing Harm

A 25 year old unemployed lady who threw a broken wine glass at his boyfriend's left rib during a misunderstanding over another woman has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Bilassa Mansah is also said to have pulled a cutlass on the complainant, destroyed his door and centre table and poured water into rice and stew prepared by the complainant.

Mansah charged with causing harm, pleaded guilty saying that she did not know what came over her. According to her, the relationship was not over between her and her boyfriend.

Stephen Nsoh, the boyfriend of the accused told the court that he only wanted the accused (girlfriend) to pay for his medical bills and the cost of items she destroyed.

The trial judge remarked 'You are pleading for her next time she will kill you with the cutlass.'

An attorney who acted as a friend of the court said Mansah ought to be punished by the court, adding that the court should exercise its discretion.

The court presided over by Mrs. Abena Oppong Adjin- Doku after listening the submissions deferred Mansah's sentence to January 3, next year.

It further remanded her into Police custody.

Prosecuting Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Agnes Boafo said the complainant Stephen Nsoh is self-employed residing at Adenta- Frafraha, Accra whiles Mansah also resides in the same vicinity.

ASP Boafo said during early part of December, this year, the complainant and Mansah entered into a relationship.

However during the course of relationship, a misunderstanding ensued between them and they separated for a while.

ASP Boafo said December 20, this year, at about 0800 hours, Mansah went to the complainant's house to demand for her wine glass and met another lady with him.

Prosecution said Mansah got angry and when he complainant presented the wine glass to her she refused to leave.

Mansah then informed the complainant that she was pregnant and he should give her some money to seek medical care but the complainant who knew that she (accused was undergoing family planning regime neglected that comments about pregnancy

Prosecution said the complainant's behaviour infuriated the accused and caused damage to the complainant's center table and poured water into his rice and stew which was on fire.

According to prosecution, a co-tenant in the case separated the accused and the complainant. The co-tenant advised Mansah to leave but she pulled out a cutlass and dared the complainant to come out.

Mansah further destroyed the complainant's trap door with the cutlass. When the co-tenant succeeded in collecting the cutlass from Mansah, the complainant came out of the room to pick up a metal bucket.

Prosecution said Mansah collected the bucket and attempted to hit the complainant's head with the bucket. The complainant however held the bucket and the edge of the bucket cut the complainant's left thumb.

Whiles the complainant was bleeding, Mansah picked up the broken wine glass and threw it at the complainant's left rib.

The incident was reported to the Police and complainant was given a medical form to seek medical attention.

Prosecution said the complainant was rushed to the Pantang Hospital but due to the seriousness of his condition and he was transferred to the Legon Government Hospital where he was operated upon and discharged on December 26, this year

GNA

By Joyce Danso, GNA