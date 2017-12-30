FOGET Supports Providence Home

Mr. Prosper D. Afetsi, the President of the Foundation for Generational Thinkers (FOGET), has called on husbands to see their wives as partners in development.

He said the male and female children of this generation must also be taught how to be morally upright and socially responsible.

Mr Afetse made the call at a ceremony on Boxing Day to share love with orphans at the Providence Home in Aflao in the Volta Region.

The Foundation donated assorted items including bags of rice, clothes, provisions and a cash amount of GH¢ 500.00 to the Home.

Mr Afetse blamed the recent gang rape at Asokwa in the Ashanti Region on the lack of parental guidance, saying parents were gradually losing grips on the inculcation of societal and moral values into children.

He said boys from the onset of their socialisation stage should be made to understand the characteristics of females to enable them to appreciate their role as partners in development.

"It is high time that, as parents, we begin to teach our children, especially the boy child, that women are as important as men. The gender ability of human beings should be measured on their ability to better themselves to profit society and the nation as a whole," he said.

He commended the Police for their swift action in seeking justice for the victim and prayed for the arrest of the perpetrators to serve as a deterrent to others.

Mr Afetse, also the Founder of FOGET, said the world had advanced to a point whereby leadership was determined not by one's physical strength but the ability to use the mind to create and bring innovation to life.

He said during festive seasons like Christmas it was important to share love with those who were less privileged in society.

Madam Helen King, the Director of Providence Home, commended FOGET for the generosity and promised the donation would be used for its intended purpose.

She said the home was managed through benevolent support of individuals and Non-Governmental Organisations like FOGET, since government assistance was insufficient and did not come on time.

Providence Home was established in 2009 and had 14 resident children and 70 others living with their families but come to the orphanage for daily support.

GNA

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA